Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,307. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,660,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.