Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $98,736.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00426285 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $100,827.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

