Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 6,148 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 1,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.21.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 38.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

