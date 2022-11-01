Riverwater Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,013. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

