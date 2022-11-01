Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 249 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $29.52 on Tuesday, hitting $1,899.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,813.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,950.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,498.66.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

