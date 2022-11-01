Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises 1.7% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 132,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 1,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.