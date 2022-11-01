Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises 1.7% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 132,399 shares in the last quarter.
KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 1,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.