Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $756,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,916. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.68.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

