Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.01. 19,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

