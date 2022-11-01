Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 4,345 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up approximately 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after acquiring an additional 219,422 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Barclays lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. 7,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,944. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

