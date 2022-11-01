Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 5,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,356. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,411 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

