Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Robert Half International worth $30,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

