Robert W. Baird Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

SHOP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 32,297,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,927,477. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

