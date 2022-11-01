Rocket Companies (RKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE RKT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,044,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,294,406.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 942,200 shares of company stock worth $7,065,518. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rocket Companies by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.