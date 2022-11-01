Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,325 shares of company stock valued at $112,475 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
