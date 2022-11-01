Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,325 shares of company stock valued at $112,475 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

