Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.