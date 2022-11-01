Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. 5,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,002. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

