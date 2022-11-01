Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.87% of Marcus worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

