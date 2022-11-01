Ruffer LLP Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 74,934 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

