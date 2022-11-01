Ruffer LLP Buys 370,000 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

ITRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

