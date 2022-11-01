Ruffer LLP Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,184,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

NXST stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

