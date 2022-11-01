Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Ruffer LLP owned 1.02% of Skeena Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,762,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 458,073 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter worth $6,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.