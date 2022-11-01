Ruffer LLP Purchases 1,947,812 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ruffer LLP grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,324,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947,812 shares during the period. Coty accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Coty were worth $58,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 131.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 172,035 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Coty by 33.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 362,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,950 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 44.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Coty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COTY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.