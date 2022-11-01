Ruffer LLP Sells 3,119,922 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,119,922 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti makes up approximately 1.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.42% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.7 %

AU opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.2935 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.