Ruffer LLP Sells 31,684 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $486.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.32 and a 200-day moving average of $426.42. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $491.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

