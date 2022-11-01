Ruffer LLP Trims Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Shell were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.