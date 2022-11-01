Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Downgraded by Dawson James to “Neutral”

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Safe-T Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Shares of Safe-T Group are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safe-T Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe-T Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.