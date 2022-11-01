Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.