Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of SFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.