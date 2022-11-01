Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

