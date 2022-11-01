Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.