Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

