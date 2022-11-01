Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 101,801 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. 46,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,968,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,012,197. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

