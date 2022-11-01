Sanofi to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.01. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after buying an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.