Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

BFS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,393. The company has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

