SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.12-$12.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.616-$2.636 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.76. 1,092,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.47 and a 200-day moving average of $318.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.73.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after buying an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 97.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

