Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance

LON SJG opened at GBX 200.85 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.13. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 185.95 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 226 ($2.73).

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

