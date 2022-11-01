Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.90 Per Share

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Japan Growth Fund Stock Performance
LON SJG opened at GBX 200.85 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6,625.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.13. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 185.95 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 226 ($2.73).
About Schroder Japan Growth Fund
Featured Articles
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.