Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.35

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHNWF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.