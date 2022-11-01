Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,567 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell by 7,047.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 73,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2,138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 278,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 265,730 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,971,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.