Scotiabank Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

TSE:EFN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.98. 616,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,716. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.78. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

