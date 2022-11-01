Secret (SIE) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $2,784.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00069548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019754 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000344 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507549 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,513.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

