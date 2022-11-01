SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $817,650.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00.
SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %
SEIC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 581,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of SEI Investments
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 35.7% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 926,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 243,522 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
About SEI Investments
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.