Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Cut by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sempra were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sempra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 27.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.54.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

