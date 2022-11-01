Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCRB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 34,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 504,624 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

