Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,470 ($29.85) and last traded at GBX 2,454.50 ($29.66), with a volume of 3653701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,404 ($29.05).

SHEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,939.60 ($35.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,303.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,233. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

