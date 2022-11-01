Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

