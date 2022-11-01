Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rises By 7.5%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

DIBS traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,170. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.71.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.