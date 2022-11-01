Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Grows By 7.7%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $4.04 on Monday, reaching $250.40. 1,341,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,453. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average of $244.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.