Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 9.7%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 854,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Align Technology by 56,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000,000 after buying an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after buying an additional 279,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.28. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.