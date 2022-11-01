Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Drops By 9.0%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

AGCB remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Tuesday. 345,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,243. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth $15,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $9,620,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $9,523,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 549.6% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 945,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $7,845,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.