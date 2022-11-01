Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Increases By 11.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

American Well Stock Up 2.0 %

American Well stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Well will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,255 shares of company stock worth $2,056,981. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

