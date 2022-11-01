Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Decreases By 8.6%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AON Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.60. 35,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,774. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.97 and a 200 day moving average of $280.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in AON by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.20.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

