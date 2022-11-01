Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Decreases By 5.9%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 863,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,129,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $21,917,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

